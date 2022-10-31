Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

MGK traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $181.32. 19,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,347. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.94.

