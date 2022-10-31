Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.16. 123,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,224. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

