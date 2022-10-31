Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £457,191 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) insider Yaniv Carmi sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £457,191 ($552,429.92).

Shares of TRMR traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 340 ($4.11). The stock had a trading volume of 407,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,651. The firm has a market cap of £492.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.33. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 824 ($9.96). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 393.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

