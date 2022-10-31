TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTEGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE remained flat at $54.77 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.