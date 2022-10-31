TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE remained flat at $54.77 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.75. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

