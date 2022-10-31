Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,092 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,924. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55.

