Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 159,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 145,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,128,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

