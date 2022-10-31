Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.34. The company had a trading volume of 62,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

