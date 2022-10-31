Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 202,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 60,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

