Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NYSE:GPN traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,479. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

