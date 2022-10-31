Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.