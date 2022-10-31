The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 3.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,320,000 after purchasing an additional 771,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SCHW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.43. 101,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,684. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

