The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $143.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

