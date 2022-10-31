Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Financial Review

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telefônica Brasil and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefônica Brasil 0 5 2 0 2.29 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 217.86%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefônica Brasil $8.16 billion 1.64 $1.16 billion $0.62 12.85 FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.02 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telefônica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telefônica Brasil pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Telefônica Brasil and FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefônica Brasil 11.64% 7.82% 4.57% FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

