TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. 21,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 661,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
A number of research firms recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.
In related news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 232.9% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,501 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in TaskUs by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
