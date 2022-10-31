TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95. 21,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 661,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TASK. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

TaskUs Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 232.9% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 166,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116,501 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in TaskUs by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also

