Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 374,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $103,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Target by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Target by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 189,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.35. 108,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.