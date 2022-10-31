Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 3.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.76. 31,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

