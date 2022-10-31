Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.90. Super Group shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 81 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Super Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Super Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Super Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

