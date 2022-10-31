Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,846 call options.

CommScope Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,147. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 1.0% during the first quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CommScope by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770,938 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.