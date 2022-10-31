Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 40,463 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the average volume of 18,343 call options.

XLI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,131. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

