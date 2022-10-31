Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 199 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 68.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,516. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

