Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 242.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 82,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 170,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,369. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

