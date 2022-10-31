SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.42. 80,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.