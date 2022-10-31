SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

