SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $81,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. 15,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

