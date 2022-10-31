Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 778,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

SOI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.69. 5,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.32. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.49%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 245,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.