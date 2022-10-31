SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 211,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 131,853 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,388,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 1,376,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,845,957. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.