SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 211,640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical volume of 131,853 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 1,388,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.37. 1,376,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,845,957. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

