Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. 8,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,559. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

