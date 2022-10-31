Sicart Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

