Short Interest in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Increases By 13.0%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 4.4 %

SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. 31,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,715. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SiriusPoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,659,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 102,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,309,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,198,000 after acquiring an additional 950,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 96,741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 100,031 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,239,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 828,499 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.