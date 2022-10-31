Short Interest in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Increases By 13.0%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 731,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 4.4 %
SiriusPoint stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. 31,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,715. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.91%.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
