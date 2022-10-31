Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Rises By 13.9%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRPH. StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 89.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

PRPH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of -0.29. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

