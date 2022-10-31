Short Interest in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Grows By 13.7%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,919,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProPetro Trading Up 2.3 %

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,185. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $315.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

