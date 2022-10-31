Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Declines By 12.3%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,678,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.0 days.
Japan Post Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $6.69 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Japan Post has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.40.
Japan Post Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.