Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Declines By 12.3%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,471,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,678,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.0 days.

Japan Post Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $6.69 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Japan Post has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.40.

Get Japan Post alerts:

Japan Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.