Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Decreases By 13.6%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,633,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

INGXF traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.12. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.76%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.