Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 12.1%

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 1.9 %

FCSMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 87,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Further Reading

