Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 12.1%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 1.9 %

FCSMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 87,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Focus Graphite alerts:

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.