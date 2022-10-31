Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Declines By 12.1%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Focus Graphite Trading Up 1.9 %
FCSMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. 87,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Graphite (FCSMF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.