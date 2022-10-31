Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Drops By 5.8%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atossa Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

ATOS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 10,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,548. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

