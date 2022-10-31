Short Interest in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Expands By 11.7%

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 135,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARTNA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,350. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.