SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,278. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.