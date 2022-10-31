SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,278. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.