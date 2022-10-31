Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 4,348 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 2.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.78. 18,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,291. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

