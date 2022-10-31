Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez Sells 1,071 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

3M stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of 3M

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

