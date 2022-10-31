Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez Sells 1,071 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

3M stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

