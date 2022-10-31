RLI (NYSE:RLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.41

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.41 and last traded at $128.96, with a volume of 2693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.89.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in RLI by 50.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RLI by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RLI by 118.8% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

