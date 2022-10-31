Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91,785.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $91,785.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,444.52 or 0.99995277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00044815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

