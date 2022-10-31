Reserve Rights Market Capitalization Tops $261.58 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $261.58 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,393.53 or 0.31275162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

