Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PPL (PPL)

PPL (NYSE: PPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2022 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $27.00.

10/21/2022 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – PPL was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

10/19/2022 – PPL had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – PPL is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – PPL was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – PPL was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 208,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,001. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

