Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/28/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $14.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/12/2022 – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,871,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,603,598. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $16.32.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.2949 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.