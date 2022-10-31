Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Prudential Financial (PRU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) recently:

10/24/2022 – Prudential Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $102.00.

9/21/2022 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $105.13. 87,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Prudential Financial Inc alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.