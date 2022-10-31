Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunge (BG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bunge (NYSE: BG) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2022 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/24/2022 – Bunge had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Bunge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,160,000 after buying an additional 81,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

