Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $237.00.

10/12/2022 – Automatic Data Processing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $236.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $241.71. The company had a trading volume of 43,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after buying an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after buying an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after buying an additional 101,869 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

