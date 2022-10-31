Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73).

10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on the stock, down previously from €37.00 ($37.76).

10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86).

10/18/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE FMS traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 195,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,678. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

