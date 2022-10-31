Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €40.00 ($40.82) to €36.00 ($36.73).
- 10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on the stock, down previously from €37.00 ($37.76).
- 10/26/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86).
- 10/18/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/2/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 5.5 %
NYSE FMS traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 195,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,678. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.71.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
