Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American International Group (AIG)

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2022 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/14/2022 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $56.00.

10/12/2022 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – American International Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

10/10/2022 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – American International Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – American International Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $62.00.

9/12/2022 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 139,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,861. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at American International Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

