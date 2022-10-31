Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.99 Billion (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. Quantum has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $180,978.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00017471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.42160675 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,997.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

